Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Mike Jackson Re-Secure Starting Job?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After a strong finish to the 2023 season, will Mike Jackson make another run at a starting spot in Seattle's talented secondary?
Background
Drafted out of Miami in the fifth round by the Cowboys in 2019, Jackson never played a regular season game with the team, instead signing with the Lions off of the practice squad and playing in one game. Continuing to bounce around the league, he was traded to the Patriots in 2020, appearing in the season finale and registering his first NFL tackle. Bouncing around again, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad after the Patriots waived him in August 2021 and when injuries struck in the secondary in December, he impressed stepping into the lineup with two pass breakups in the end zone to deny touchdowns in a win over the Lions. Over the past two seasons, he has started 21 games for Seattle, producing 91 solo tackles, one interception, and 16 pass breakups, leading to him receiving a restricted free agent tender from the Seahawks in March.
Scheme Fit
A physical press corner lacking elite top speed or quickness, the 6-1, 210-pound Jackson has settled in as a starter-quality outside cornerback, logging nearly 1,400 snaps at right and left corner over the past two seasons for the Seahawks. He also proved himself as a capable special teams player with 274 snaps in the third phase of the game.
Best Case Scenario
Unrelenting in his pursuit of a starting spot, Jackson performs well in training camp and the preseason, eventually bypassing Tre Brown as Seattle's left cornerback in nickel and dime packages. Starting all 15 games total, he records a pair of interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a key contributor for a dominant, star-studded secondary.
Worst Case Scenario
Already receiving second and third-team reps during OTAs and minicamp, Jackson ends up splitting time with rookie Nehemiah Pritchett on the left side in camp and the preseason, leading to him either being traded or cut in late August as the odd man out in a loaded Seahawks cornerback group.
What to Expect in 2024
There's nothing flashy to Jackson's game, as he isn't going to rack up a bunch of interceptions and doesn't have the physical tools of teammates Riq Woolen or Devon Witherspoon. But as he has demonstrated time and time again, few players offer more toughness or resiliency, as he overcame being cut by three different teams before finding a home with the Seahawks and developing into a quality starter over the past few years. He didn't allow any touchdowns in coverage last year and his willingness to get involved in the run game has long been praised by the previous coaching staff.
As things stand heading into camp, Jackson looks to be behind Brown for starting consideration, which would mean he's likely relegated to mostly seeing the field on special teams. However, once the pads come out, he seems to bring out his best play, and his hard-nosed style could endear him to Macdonald and a new coaching staff quickly. Given his history, it wouldn't be a surprise at all if he winds up earning a starting role for Seattle's season opener, and at worst, he provides a potential experienced trade chip to dangle for teams with injuries at cornerback.
