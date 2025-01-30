Former Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll: 'Too Early' To Decide on Russell Wilson Reunion
With former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll now in the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders, one can't help but wonder if he'll bring his longtime quarterback along with him.
Former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, who earned nine Pro Bowl selections throughout his 10-year run in the Emerald City, is due to hit free agency once again in March. He has stated he wants to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could easily opt to go in another direction.
When asked about the idea of a Sin City reunion on the "What the Football with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask" podcast, Carroll said it was simply too early in the offseason to say either way.
"It's so early, and we're just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces. We're not even putting them together yet, so I can't even say," Carroll said. "Free agency hasn't come yet. That's the first competitive opportunity that will occur. Then, the draft is coming. We'll have that opportunity. I can't tell you right now. I could guess, but it would just be a guess."
Wilson, 36, is clearly not the same player he once was in Seattle. In his first season in Pittsburgh, he completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games. He then completed 20 of 29 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' Wild Card Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
That said, he is still a serviceable quarterback at least. The Raiders only have Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew on the roster, and they aren't really in a position to grab one of the draft's top signal callers as they hold the No. 6 overall pick, so perhaps Wilson could find a home in Vegas.
"I promise you, if you're a real competitor, you're not letting options get away from you," Carroll said. "So we're going to consider every option as a possibility, and we'll go after it very aggressively, with intent, and hopefully with a sense and a feeling that people want to be part of this thing."
The relationship between Carroll and Wilson was shaky after the latter was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022, but it seems it has improved since then.
If Carroll and Wilson were to reunite, it might be hard for some Seahawks fans not to cheer for the Raiders just a little bit.
