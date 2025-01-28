Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft: 5 Offensive Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch
Kicking off the annual pre-draft process, all-star showcases for top NFL prospects officially opened this week, including the Senior Bowl kicking off in Mobile on Monday.
In the past, few executives have valued the Senior Bowl more than Seahawks general manager John Schneider, including selecting five players who participated in Mobile last January in the 2024 NFL Draft. Among those, linebacker Tyrice Knight and tight end AJ Barner made significant contributions as rookies, continuing a trend of positive reward for drafting players who excelled in the showcase against elite competition.
Looking at this year's crop of prospects, which offensive players could intrigue Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald at the 2025 Senior Bowl? Here are five offensive players to keep a close eye on who could wind up on the franchise's radar as a potential draft choice in April:
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
With a skill set that lives up to his surname, Dart possesses one of the strongest arms in the 2025 draft class and excelled at throwing the deep ball for the Rebels, leading the FBS division with 17 touchdown passes traveling 20 or more yards last season. He nearly hit a 70 percent completion rate as well, showcasing top-tier accuracy to go with an explosive fast ball. A potent dual threat weapon under center, he also rushed for at least 500 yards in each of his final three seasons in Oxford.
Given his physical tools as a passer and runner, Dart could make himself some significant money and vault into the third quarterback spot with a strong with in Mobile, potentially being a target for the Seahawks to groom behind Geno Smith as a first-round option. Among the areas where he will be aiming to show improvement, he needs to demonstrate a better ability to transition through his progressions and throw receivers open with anticipation going against some of the best defensive backs in the country.
Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
A rare workhorse back in an era where teams at all levels continue to lean on by-committee approaches in the backfield, Neal toted the rock 219 times for the Jayhawks last season, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight campaign and scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground for a second consecutive year. A powerful, violent runner at 5-11, 208 pounds, he ranked in the top 20 in the nation in yards after contact (814) and yards per carry after contact (3.73) while forcing 46 missed tackles, regularly pushing the pile forward.
Athletically, Neal may not rank among the most explosive runners in a deep running back draft class, but he ripped off 35 runs of 10 or more yards and 17 runs of 15-plus yards, so he has flashed big play ability against Big 12 competition. Likely a day three selection heading into this week, he can create some separation from the pack with a great week as a runner, catching passes, and holding his own in pass protection to stand out as an every down prospect who could draw interest from the Seahawks and other teams seeking quality depth.
Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
A diamond in the rough in part due to the run-heavy offense he has played in at Champagne, Bryant emerged as one of the Big Ten's breakout stars in 2024. Surpassing the century mark for the first time, the 6-3, 190-pound playmaker consistently torched opponents as a vertical threat, averaging 18.2 yards per reception and tying for fifth in the nation with six touchdown receptions on passes traveling 20-plus yards through the air. He also nearly hit 400 yards after the catch, showing the ability to create with the ball in his hands.
Few players improved their stock as NFL prospects more than Bryant did this past season, as he only dropped one pass after having nine drops in his previous two seasons and put himself on the map as an elite downfield threat. With that said, he will have to show once again that he can separate against the best cornerbacks, as he did often have to win contested catches for the Illini. If he's able to do that in 1-on-1s and team drills, he will be a coveted wideout who could go as early as the second round.
Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
Entering his senior season viewed as one of the top guard prospects in the 2025 class, Ratledge suffered a serious high ankle sprain in September and had to undergo tight rope surgery, forcing him to miss four games. Upon his return, it took him a while to get his legs back underneath him, as he struggled before getting benched in a Week 11 loss to Ole Miss. But the 6-6, 320-pound blocker found his groove towards the end of the season and finished with just seven pressures allowed on 311 pass blocking reps.
Built more like a tackle with long arms, Ratledge has excelled at moving defenders off the line of scrimmage at the point of attack and when healthy, he has exhibited plus-athletic traits for the position as a pulling guard and in pass protection. In order to re-establish himself as a potential early day two pick, he has to show that his ankle injury is well behind him going against the best of the best in the trenches in Mobile, but his play down the stretch for the Bulldogs suggests that his health shouldn't be an issue.
Jackson Slater, G, Sacramento State
Previously starring at Newport High School in Bellevue, Washington, Slater didn't receive many offers to play at the next level, ultimately taking his underappreciated talents to Sacramento State. He wasted little time becoming a full-time starter at guard during his true freshman season, earning FCS All-American honors in two of his final three seasons with the Hornets along with three All-Big Sky selections. He was utterly dominant as a senior, allowing just three combined pressures and no sacks on 498 pass blocking reps.
Built with a compact 6-3, 320-pound frame, Slater won his first small battle in Mobile early in the week, measuring in with longer-than-expected 33-inch arms. Like any smaller school prospect, he has a chance to dramatically bolster his draft outlook by performing well against standout defenders heralding from the SEC, Big Ten, and other power conferences after feasting on inferior FCS competition the past four years. If his athleticism and play strength translates onto the field and he holds his own, he could be a sneaky candidate to jump into day two consideration.
