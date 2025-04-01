Former Seahawks left guard awarded pay raise with Texans
The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line was bad in 2024 — particularly on the interior. That's why the team seemingly made no attempt to retain left guard Laken Tomlinson, who they signed away from the New York Jets ahead of last season.
Tomlinson signed with the Houston Texans in mid-March and ended up getting a raise from what he was paid in Seattle last season. Houston inked him to a one-year, $4.25 million deal with a maximum value of $5 million. He made $1.21 million with the Seahawks.
Though he played in all 17 games, Tomlinson struggled mightily allowing six total sacks, eight quarterback hits, 24 hurries and 38 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. On an annual per-year basis, Tomlinson's new contract ranks 19th among offensive guards, per Over The Cap.
Among guards with at least 100 pass block snaps last season, Tomlinson's allowed sacks tied for eighth-worst in the league. His pressure total was also seventh-worst among all guards.
Tomlinson was given $1.5 million guaranteed by the Texans with a base salary of $2.5 million. Out of those guarantees, $1 million was guaranteed at signing and he can also earn $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The Seahawks only guaranteed Tomlinson $500,000.
Houston is re-tooling its offensive line this offseason, trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil and guard Kenyon Green as well as releasing guard Shaq Mason. The Texans nearly started from scratch, and they paid Tomlinson like a starter. Whether he will end up as a primary guard for the team heading into the season is another question.
Seattle is now looking at potentially having a guard competition between second-year players Sataoa Laumea, Christian Haynes, versatile lineman Jalen Sundell and any other rookies the team brings in through the NFL Draft. With a deep interior offensive line class, the Seahawks may be able to get their desired prospect.
