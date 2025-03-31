Seahawks wave white flag on improving offensive line in free agency
The Seattle Seahawks, despite their biggest need being the interior offensive line, only signed one offensive tackle to bolster their front in free agency. Swing tackle Josh Jones signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the team early in the first wave of signings.
Seattle hosted at least four offensive guards for visits but didn't sign any. At the annual NFL owners' meetings, Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters the team won't be making any moves on the interior line soon.
"It probably wouldn’t be until after the draft as a cap casualty guy or something like that," Schneider said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "We brought several guys through and it just hasn’t been a fit."
Among the free agents Seattle met with were Teven Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Dillon Radunz and Cole Van Lanen, per Henderson. They also heavily pursued Will Fries, but he signed with the Minnesota Vikings before the Seahawks could get him in for a visit. The team wanted to have him in for a physical before offering Fries a multi-year contract.
If the season began today, second-year guards Sataoa Laumea and Christian Haynes would likely be the starters. Even worse, Sam Darnold could be subject to an oft-struggling Anthony Bradford back in the lineup. Luckily, the team still has the draft and any potential cap casualties from other teams to add more talent.
It's a deep interior offensive line draft class, and Laumea especially showed some potential last season in his six starts. Ideally, the Seahawks have a training camp competition between their second-year players and any new rookies they bring in for the starting spots.
Schneider's comments aren't all that surprising considering most of the top guards are off the market. But it doesn't alleviate the disappointment that the franchise was unable to capitalize on any of those proven veterans, likely forcing them to try and develop young talent.
