Former Seahawks RB Coach Dead at 79
Longtime NFL running backs coach Cleveland "Chick" Harris, who spent nine years with the Seattle Seahawks, died at the age of 79 this week, his family announced.
"It is with profound sadness that the family of Cleveland 'Chick' Harris announces the passing of our beloved father, husband, brother, mentor, and teacher on January 6 after a brief and valiant battle with cancer," the family wrote in a statement, per the Seahawks' site. "A 33-year NFL veteran assistant coach (1981-2014), he touched the lives of countless players, coaches, and personnel and will be dearly missed. Harris passed away at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, surrounded by family. He was 79."
"He will be remembered as a role model, advocate, and trusted advisor to his players and many who dreamed of a coaching career. The Harris family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support."
Harris began his NFL coaching career with the Buffalo Bills in 1981, and he joined the Seahawks two years later. In his first season in Seattle, he helped rookie running back Curt Warner rush for 1,449 yards and 13 touchdowns and helped the team make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
After his time in Seattle came to an end, Harris worked with the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. He also became the Rams' offensive coordinator, with his family describing him as "a pioneer of modern coaching, he was among a handful of Black coaches who integrated pro and college coaching ranks."
Harris coached eight running backs who had a combined 15 seasons of 1,000+ yards, including Jerome Bettis, Ahman Green and Arian Foster.
The longtime coach is survived by his daughters Tarana and Kara, son Tyler, and his four grandchildren.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Request Interview With Saints OC Klint Kubiak
Despite No Playoffs, Seahawks Prove Mettle as Road Warriors
Seahawks To Build 2025 OL Through All Avenues
Mike Macdonald: Geno Smith Returning to Seahawks 'Best For Team' in 2025
After Solid Rookie Year, Seahawks' AJ Barner Played His Way Into TE1 Conversation