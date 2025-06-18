Four Seahawks legends land on ESPN's All Quarter Century Team
The Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom defense has not been forgotten. Arguably the league's best defense since 2000, the LOB had some of the modern NFL's most talented defensive players who thrived in Pete Carroll's system. They, along with one of Seattle's premier offensive linemen of the early 2000s, headlined the Seahawks' former players named to ESPN's All Quarter Century Team.
Linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Earl Thomas and offensive guard Steve Hutchinson all landed on the 53-man roster compiled by ESPN's Seth Walder and Aaron Schatz. Wagner, currently playing for the Washington Commanders, is the only one who has yet to retire.
Wagner is Seattle's all-time leading tackler with 1,566 combined tackles (915 solo) and has the fourth-most tackles of any player since the turn of the century. Thomas and Sherman were two of the LOB's leaders in the secondary, each of whom played at least seven seasons with the Seahawks. Sherman is fourth in franchise history with 32 interceptions, while Thomas is sixth (28).
Hutchinson played much of his prime with the Minnesota Vikings, but was a two-time First Team All-Pro with the Seahawks before leaving in 2006. He earned three more First Team All-Pro honors with the Vikings from 2007-09.
Although he may not have had the stats of Sherman and Thomas, former Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor feels like a snub. Chancellor was one of the most unique players the safety position has ever seen, up there with the Ed Reed and Brian Dawkins-type punishers — both of whom made the roster in addition to Troy Polamalu. Chancellor had to be one of the first ones out.
Perhaps more inexplicable is the omission of former Seahawks left tackle Walter Jones. Widely regarded as one of the greatest anchors of all time, Jones earned four First Team All-Pro honors from 2001-07, in addition to a pair of Second Team selections. He made the Pro Bowl eight straight seasons from 2001-08, when he retired.
Of course, it's hard to squeeze all of the top players from the last 25 years into just 53 spots. Overall, the list is sound and includes most of the obvious picks from the Seahawks' golden years post-2010.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Leonard Williams names something Seahawks have most NFL teams don’t
Mike Macdonald reveals the Seahawks’ new pecking order at wide receiver
What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about Grey Zabel’s progress
Analyst says ‘everyone wins’ in the Seahawks-Raiders Geno Smith trade