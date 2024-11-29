Injury Report Near Spotless as Seahawks Prepare to Face Jets
After missing the past three games with a groin injury, Noah Fant did not receive an injury designation on Friday and will be back in action for the full strength Seattle Seahawks when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Only two players - tight end Brady Russell and recently acquired safety AJ Finley - were listed on Seattle's final report after Friday's practice, with both players receiving questionable designations. Russell has missed the past two games due to a foot injury, while Finley joined the team this week off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers working back from a minor ankle sprain.
While Russell's status remains up in the air, the Seahawks will have Fant suiting up for the first time in a month. The veteran pass catching tight end nearly returned last week, only for the team to decide to rest him for one more week to ensure he did not reaggravate his groin injury, and he should be active along with rookie AJ Barner and fellow veteran Pharaoh Brown in New Jersey.
In addition, despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, the Seahawks will have receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as well as defensive tackle Leonard Williams all available for a critical road game in East Rutherford. Lockett has been dealing with a sore knee, while Metcalf cropped up with a new shoulder issue this week and Williams has consistently been missing a practice or two each week due to a foot injury.
Interestingly, edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and tackle Stone Forsythe (hand), who both were designated to return to practice from injured reserve this week, weren't listed on the final injury report either. Per coach Mike Macdonald, Nwosu wasn't expected to play this week, but it's possible he and/or Forsythe could be activated for Sunday. An additional move will need to be made to create a roster spot in such an instance.
Given the clean injury report for the team this week, it's also possible the Seahawks could wait out the process and exercise patience on both Nwosu and Forsythe, as they aren't required to activate them until their 21-day practice window ends in a couple of weeks.
If either Nwosu or Forysthe will be active for Sunday, a move will need to be made on Saturday, while practice squad game day elevations would also be announced at the same time.
