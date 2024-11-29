Seahawks' Geno Smith Talks Jets Return
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will be turning back the clock in Week 13 as he leads his team into MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets.
The Jets drafted Smith in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of West Virginia, and he spent the first four years of his career with the franchise. While things didn't work out between Smith and the Jets long-term, he was able to eventually find his footing and return to the ranks of being a starting quarterback for the Seahawks.
Smith spoke about how special it is to return to New York after playing there at the beginning of his career.
"I've always had tremendous love and respect for that organization," Smith said of the Jets. "Obviously, the team that drafted me gave me a chance out of the gate. A lot of great people there, some people that I was there with, a lot of those people are now gone. So as far as the whole revenge thing, that's not on my mind. Like I said, man, there's a lot of great people in that city that I still talk to and I still love and still support me and so it's the biggest game of the year because it's the next game. But obviously, because I was drafted there it's going to be a narrative that's built."
Even though Smith has expressed gratitude and respect for the Jets for helping him get his start in the NFL, the 34-year-old quarterback is setting his sights on the Seahawks and what he can do to help his team in the middle of a tight divisional race.
"Yeah, always going to look at the things that I can do better," Smith said. "I think that's the way I've always approached the game so you can make the right decision on every play, but one, and that'll be the play that I'll emphasize and I'll look at the most. And so how do I evaluate it? We won the game. That's what I care about the most. Other than that, how can I get better? There are many ways, everything can improve and that's something that I continue to work on daily. Where I think I am, I think I'm really a good player and I think I have a chance to be even better. So as long as I continue to work hard, continue to stay focused on my process as I talk to you guys about, I think good things will happen and I think some of that stuff that's unlucky will kind of weed itself out."
Smith and the Seahawks will take the field against the Jets on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks S Coby Bryant Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Seahawks' Ernest Jones Trade Mirrors Mike Macdonald's Past Moves
Report: Seahawks Claim DB A.J. Finley Off Waivers