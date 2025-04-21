Insider reveals Seahawks' 3 biggest needs, potential fits at No. 18
The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are making their final preparations ahead of the weekend.
Rival scouting departments spoke with Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer about what Seattle's plans might be for the No. 18 overall pick.
"I’ve heard [Grey] Zabel’s name connected to the Seahawks a bunch. GM John Schneider, through 15 drafts in Seattle, has taken just one pure interior offensive lineman in the first two rounds (center Ethan Pocic in the second round in 2017)," Breer wrote.
"That said, it’s a massive need for Seattle now, and Zabel’s considered rock solid. Another name to consider is South Carolina’s cyborg of a safety, Nick Emmanwori, who could play the Kyle Hamilton role in Mike Macdonald’s defense. [Colston] Loveland would be another name to watch."
The Seahawks could certainly use some help on the offensive line, which is why Zabel is a strong possibility for the pick if he is still on the board at No. 18.
The same could be said about the tight end position, where Loveland and Penn State's Tyler Warren are expected to be first-round picks. Warren is more likely to go first, and there's a chance Loveland could follow right after him, making No. 18 a possibility for the Michigan Wolverines star.
As for Emmanwori, he has been one of the fastest risers in the draft, and he may not be available at No. 18 either. He projected closer to the first round, but the teams right before the Seahawks could snatch a safety before Seattle gets a chance to. Emmanwori would be a safe pick and the Seahawks would be able to start him right away.
The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.
