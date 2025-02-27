Is Tom Brady tampering again to get Rams QB Matthew Stafford to Raiders?
The Seattle Seahawks are figuring out their quarterback situation for next season, but there are division rivals with a bit more trouble at the position.
The Los Angeles Rams could be looking to part ways with veteran Matthew Stafford this offseason, and there's potential for him to join the AFC West's Las Vegas Raiders to team up with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
NFL insider Mike Florio believes Raiders minority owner and NFL legend Tom Brady is influencing Stafford's decision to be traded out of the NFC West.
"They're going to look the other way this time, what are you going to do next time? ... He's going to keep doing it. And this isn't some big anti-Tom Brady thing. I just think they have allowed a situation where you have someone with a history in the NFL's mind of cheating," Florio said.
"They suspended him for four weeks for cheating. They've allowed him to be in a position where you're on the honor system. A man decided has no honor, at least as it relates to deflating footballs. You've put him in a position where he's operating on the honor system. Go ahead. No big deal. Everything's fine."
The Seahawks aren't directly affected by this newfound information, but this could change the trajectory of the division.
The Rams won the NFC West last season due to beating the Seahawks in a tiebreaker, and if Stafford were to leave, it could open the door for Seattle to be on top of the division.
However, Los Angeles isn't Seattle's only rival competing for the division crown. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be a lot better than they were this past season, and the Arizona Cardinals aren't a team to rule out quite yet.
