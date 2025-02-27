All Seahawks

Is Tom Brady tampering again to get Rams QB Matthew Stafford to Raiders?

The Seattle Seahawks could see some shaking up in the NFC West's quarterback carousel.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) greet each other following an overtime victory by the Rams at Lumen Field.
Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) greet each other following an overtime victory by the Rams at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are figuring out their quarterback situation for next season, but there are division rivals with a bit more trouble at the position.

The Los Angeles Rams could be looking to part ways with veteran Matthew Stafford this offseason, and there's potential for him to join the AFC West's Las Vegas Raiders to team up with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

NFL insider Mike Florio believes Raiders minority owner and NFL legend Tom Brady is influencing Stafford's decision to be traded out of the NFC West.

former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on before a game
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"They're going to look the other way this time, what are you going to do next time? ... He's going to keep doing it. And this isn't some big anti-Tom Brady thing. I just think they have allowed a situation where you have someone with a history in the NFL's mind of cheating," Florio said.

"They suspended him for four weeks for cheating. They've allowed him to be in a position where you're on the honor system. A man decided has no honor, at least as it relates to deflating footballs. You've put him in a position where he's operating on the honor system. Go ahead. No big deal. Everything's fine."

The Seahawks aren't directly affected by this newfound information, but this could change the trajectory of the division.

The Rams won the NFC West last season due to beating the Seahawks in a tiebreaker, and if Stafford were to leave, it could open the door for Seattle to be on top of the division.

However, Los Angeles isn't Seattle's only rival competing for the division crown. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be a lot better than they were this past season, and the Arizona Cardinals aren't a team to rule out quite yet.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play.
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play at the one of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

