Another Seahawks division rival puts their best wide receiver on trade block
The Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers twice next season, but their rival could look a little bit different.
"The 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy permission to find a trade partner for the wide receiver, Samuel told ESPN. This comes after Samuel asked San Francisco to trade him during the players’ exit meetings after the season," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.
“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said today via Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”
Samuel, who turned 29 last month, caught just 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Niners despite playing in 15 of 17 games for the team.
The Niners struggled last season with injuries, and while Samuel was relatively healthy, the lack of stars around him like Christian McCaffrey sorely hurt San Francisco's offense as a whole.
Samuel may not be the only NFC West receiver on the move, as it was announced last week that the Los Angeles Rams would be seeking a trade for star wideout Cooper Kupp. Perhaps all of this wide receiver movement in the division will lead them to taking offers on DK Metcalf.
It remains to be seen where Samuel will end up, but the Seahawks have to be thrilled that they will likely be seeing less of him moving forward.
