All Seahawks

Another Seahawks division rival puts their best wide receiver on trade block

The Seattle Seahawks are seeing a second NFC West team looking to trade their star wide receiver at some point during the offseason.

Jeremy Brener

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs the football against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs the football against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers twice next season, but their rival could look a little bit different.

"The 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy permission to find a trade partner for the wide receiver, Samuel told ESPN. This comes after Samuel asked San Francisco to trade him during the players’ exit meetings after the season," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said today via Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game.
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Samuel, who turned 29 last month, caught just 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Niners despite playing in 15 of 17 games for the team.

The Niners struggled last season with injuries, and while Samuel was relatively healthy, the lack of stars around him like Christian McCaffrey sorely hurt San Francisco's offense as a whole.

Samuel may not be the only NFC West receiver on the move, as it was announced last week that the Los Angeles Rams would be seeking a trade for star wideout Cooper Kupp. Perhaps all of this wide receiver movement in the division will lead them to taking offers on DK Metcalf.

It remains to be seen where Samuel will end up, but the Seahawks have to be thrilled that they will likely be seeing less of him moving forward.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks predicted to trade Geno Smith to AFC cellar-dweller

DK Metcalf linked to rising NFC heavyweight in Seahawks trade proposal

NFC rival showing interest in Seattle Seahawks great Russell Wilson

Richard Sherman makes a great point on Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes debate

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.