Jaxon Smith-Njigba cleared to play, 6 other Seahawks ruled out
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going into the Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints with an illness, putting his status in jeopardy for the game.
While Smith-Njigba isn't 100 percent, he is active and ready to go against the Saints, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
Running back Zach Charbonnet (foot), safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) are all out for the Seahawks, while offensive lineman Mason Richman, tight end Nick Kallerup and linebacker Connor O'Toole are healthy scratches.
The Saints are sitting wide receiver Devaughn Vele, wide receiver Trey Palmer, running back Devin Neal, offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, defensive tackle Khristian Boyd, defensive end Chase Young.
Having Smith-Njigba in the lineup is huge for the Seahawks and gives the offense full potential to have success against the Saints.
The Saints are 0-2, so the Seahawks have to take advantage of facing a poor opponent at home with their entire wide receiver room healthy. The team will be at a loss with Witherspoon sitting, but Josh Jobe should take his spot in the lineup.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is happy with Jobe's progress to start the season.
“He had a tremendous game,” Macdonald said via The Athletic's Michael Shawn-Dugar. “He’s tough, physical. He’s played the ball well late in the down. Played a tremendous game, he really did. Deserves a lot of credit. I’m happy for him. All this guy does is work and try to pay attention to detail and prepare. Doesn’t have a lot to say for it, which is cool; that’s his personality. He’s playing really good football right now.”
Kickoff between the Saints and Seahawks is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL experts make picks for Seahawks vs. Saints Week 3 game
Richard Sherman makes a bizarre claim about Marshawn Lynch
Leonard Williams on what Byron Murphy does better than him
Seattle Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming a problem