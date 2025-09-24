Klint Kubiak crowns breakout Seahawks rookie with first superstar comparison
Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has coached some of the best pass-catchers in the league. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is probably at the top of that list.
Kubiak was with the Vikings from 2019-21, first as the team's quarterbacks coach and then as its offensive coordinator. Minnesota drafted Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. This offseason, the Seahawks selected Tory Horton in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, and he's quickly emerging as one of Seattle's top weapons.
When speaking to the media on Tuesday, Kubiak was asked if Horton reminds him of any other rookies he's worked with. Horton, through three games, already has five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns and the longest punt return touchdown in team history (95 yards).
"Yeah. I’m not going to say his name. But he's had a really solid start to the season," Kubiak said, per The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, initially reserving Jefferson's name. "I’m proud of Tory [Horton]. Not surprised with just the kind of kid that he is. The way that his parents raised him. He just has a great attitude. He’s all about work, he studies hard, and he has some great role models in that room. It’s a long season to go. No need for Tory to get the big head and he knows that’s why he's here. He’s just got a special character trait to him in that regard, so just going to keep pushing forward."
Kubiak was asked about specific traits of the player he was comparing Horton to. Finally, Kubiak budged.
"Okay, well, Justin Jefferson was in Minnesota," Kubiak said. "He was a really good rookie, and that's rare air. So he's got a long way to go to get there.”
It took Jefferson three games to break out as a rookie, posting seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown in his third NFL appearance. He went on to finish with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven scores.
Horton is unlikely to rival that production this season, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp also eating up a bunch of targets. At this point, it's all about Horton's ceiling and how big a role he could fill in future seasons. He's still contributing heavily in his first season as the third receiving option.
An immediate breakout by Horton only proves the Seahawks right in their decision to let go of Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the season and provide that role to the talented rookie. He has already exceeded early-season expectations.