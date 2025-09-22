Seahawks rookie Tory Horton makes NFL history with hot start & punt return TD vs. Saints
Seattle Seahawks' rookie receiver Tory Horton isn't making the 12s forget about the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett just yet. Yet.
During an expected 44-13 blowout of the lowly New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, the fifth-round rookie dazzled, dominated and etched his name into the NFL record books. Horton had an eye-popping 95-yard punt return in the first quarter - the longest in Seahawks' franchise history - and in the second caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to push the lead to 28-3.
Added to his touchdown catch in Week 2 in Pittsburgh, the Colorado State rookie became only the third player in NFL history to have multiple touchdown catches and a return for a score through the first three games of their career. The other two: Tim Brown in 1988 and former Seahawk Percy Harvin in 2009.
The Seahawks had no idea they were getting a dual-threat superstar of a bargain last April in the NFL Draft. But Horton turned heads early in training camp and is now already a trusted target of Darnold.
The blowout win was welcomed by head coach Mike Macdonald, in light of the Seahawks being on a short week in advance of Thursday night's NFC West game at the Arizona Cardinals.
Horton's punt return was the first by a Seahawks' player since Lockett in 2015.
