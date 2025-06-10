PFF names Klint Kubiak Seahawks' leading 'reason for optimism'
The Seattle Seahawks' complete offensive overhaul is being led by new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He replaced Ryan Grubb this offseason, who fizzled out after one season with the Seahawks in 2024. Head coach Mike Macdonald brought Kubiak in to establish the run and create a more balanced offensive approach.
Along with the scheme change, Sam Darnold is now Seattle's starting quarterback. Former triple-crown-winning pass-catcher Cooper Kupp returned home, among other additions. Previous Seahawks stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are wearing new uniforms for the first time in their careers.
Getting all of those new, moving parts organized falls on the shoulders of Kubiak, and Pro Football Focus named the new Seahawks coordinator the team's top reason for optimism heading into the 2025 season.
"Seattle has seen a ton of offensive turnover this offseason. That unit’s next era will be led by former Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who did a nice job of creating production when he had a viable starting quarterback in New Orleans last season," PFF writer Dalton Wasserman wrote. "Flanking Kubiak in Seattle will be quarterback Sam Darnold, who played in San Francisco with Kubiak as his quarterbacks coach in 2023. If Darnold can maintain the 80.7 PFF overall grade he recorded in a similar offense last season, the Seahawks’ offense could be in good shape."
It's somewhat surprising not to see the Seahawks' defense entering Year 2 under Macdonald as the top reason to be optimistic. That unit figures to be way ahead of the offense this season with a whole 17 games under their belt in the current system. Seattle's defense remains almost completely intact from last season while adding more talent on top of the existing stars.
Perhaps the reasoning behind Kubiak's selection is his proven resume as an NFL play caller. Grubb came from the college ranks last season and didn't appear able to make necessary mid-game adjustments. With Kubiak stepping in, the optimism about an improved offensive rhythm makes sense.
