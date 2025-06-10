Seahawks QB Sam Darnold details catalyst to 2024 resurgence
Current Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, the franchise's former starter, have a few commonalities. They were both coveted college passers who fizzled out with the New York Jets and were forced to battle back to starting roles via multiple seasons of quiet work, but managed to succeed.
Smith's resurgence was in 2022 after the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Darnold, although he started 18 games from 2021-23 for two different teams, didn't burst back onto the scene as a sought-after starter until 2024. Last season, Darnold had a career year as the Minnesota Vikings' signal-caller in his seventh NFL campaign.
In an interview with Newsweek's James Brizuela, Darnold said he had to simplify the position mentally to allow himself to operate at a higher level. That allowed him to process the game more effectively, ultimately leading to his best season as a professional.
"I think it's just understanding myself as a quarterback, understanding the scheme of what we're trying to do, and how a defense is trying to play us," Darnold said. "There are so many different things, right, that go into playing quarterback, and for me, it was just making everything simple. What are my reads on every single play? How are we attacking the defense? ... When I broke it down that way and kept it simple and just made it especially on first and second down, just made it about getting completions, that's when it really changed.
"I felt like [when] my game really went to the next level is just finding completions on first and second down, if things aren't necessarily there, being able to, you know, throw the ball away or, you know, just not take negatives."
That newfound confidence propelled Darnold to a 66.2 percent completion rate on 545 attempts, totaling 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. He made his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance as a result.
Darnold said he was never worried about being labeled a "journeyman quarterback" after being the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, adding, "I don't really care what anybody labels me as." Now, with a fresh three-year $100.5 million contract signed, Darnold has a chance to solidify himself as Seattle's long-term starting quarterback.
