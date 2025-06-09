All Seahawks

Seahawks' offensive rebuild named among NFL's best offseason moves

The Seattle Seahawks did a major makeover this offseason when it came to their offensive unit. The work earned some big-time praise from an NFL analyst

Russell Baxter

Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The times have certainly changed in the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Seahawks comes off a season in which they finished 10-7. However, they were the only team in the league to reach double-digits in the win total and not earn a postseason invitation.

General manager John Schneider and the franchise opted to give the league’s 14th-ranked offense in 2024 a major facelift. For the third consecutive year, there’s a new coordinator. Schneider selected 11 players in April’s draft, nine of those on the offensive side of the ball. And that’s only skimming the surface.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report ranked the Top 25 moves of the 2025 NFL offseason. Among those listed was the Seahawks’ decision to overhaul a unit that had its ups and downs in 2024.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“The Seattle Seahawks have had three straight winning seasons,” explained Davenport, “but two resulted in the team missing the playoffs. As a result, the offense got the snow-globe treatment. Klint Kubiak is in as offensive coordinator. Wideout DK Metcalf was traded to Pittsburgh and replaced by Cooper Kupp. Quarterback Geno Smith was shipped to Las Vegas in favor of Sam Darnold. NFL teams are often resistant to major changes; this year, the Seahawks embraced them.”

Grey Zabe
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) and National team offensive lineman Caleb Rogers of Texas Tech (76) battle with National team defensive lineman Ty Robinson of Nebraska (94) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Mike Macdonald’s club needed to improve in numerous areas on this side of the ball. One part was an offensive line that was ranked 31st in the NFL by Pro Football Focus this past season. Hence the ‘Hawks used a first-round pick on versatile blocker Grey Zabel. Seattle turned over the ball 24 times in 17 games, which was seven more miscues than the team had in 2023. And for the second straight season, the Seahawks finished 28th in the league in rushing yards per game.

There’s a lot riding on Kubiak, Darnold, and the other new faces acquired this offseason to produce in a big way.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.