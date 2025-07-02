Legion of Boom ranked one of the best Super Bowl-winning defenses ever
The Seattle Seahawks had a special run in 2013 and 2014. They went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning the first in style. Despite facing the high-flying Denver Broncos, led by Peyton Manning, it was Seattle's defense that provided the fireworks.
Known as "The Legion of Boom," this unit was led by superstar players such as Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, and Earl Thomas in the secondary. They had Bobby Wagner in the middle as their star linebacker, and defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett brought the heat off the edge.
That group made life miserable for Manning as they knocked off the Broncos 43-8. Deservedly so, that group was recently praised as one of the best Super Bowl-winning defenses of all time, with CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo ranking them at No. 7.
"This unit reached legendary status following their performance in Super Bowl XLVIII. They actually out-scored Peyton Manning and the Broncos' high-scoring offense, getting the game's first two points on a safety and recording a touchdown on game MVP Malcolm Smith's pick-six just before halftime. The Seahawks' 43-8 win also included four forced turnovers, three fourth down stops and Denver gaining just 27 yards on 14 carries."
Perhaps a win in Super Bowl XLIX would have pushed them even farther up the list, but that one wasn't meant to be. While the defense gave them a shot against the New England Patriots, Seattle's lost 28-24 thanks to a terrible interception thrown by Russell Wilson at the one-yard line.
As bad as that moment was, it doesn't take away from The Legion of Boom's greatness.
