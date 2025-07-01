All Seahawks

Can Seahawks have top 5 defense in NFL?

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to field one of the league's best defenses in the upcoming season.

Led by head coach Mike Macdonald, who was the defensive coordinator for the top-ranked Baltimore Ravens in 2023, and Aden Durde, the Seahawks hope to run a defensive-minded team.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes the Seahawks could rank in the top five amongst NFL defenses in the upcoming season.

"Macdonald has earned the benefit of the doubt at this point. The Seahawks are at least going to field an above-average defense. The question is whether they can truly break into the top five of the league," Ballentine wrote.

"That would require the collection of edge-rushers, DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe would have to become even more potent while Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen play well enough on the outside to justify keeping Witherspoon inside.

"If they don't, this team might be stuck on the outside of the top 10."

The Seahawks have talent across the board on the defensive side of the ball, but they have struggled to put it all together as a team. Part of that is due to the offense's shortcomings, but the Seahawks defense won't use that as an excuse.

The defense is the better unit of the two in Seattle, so the team needs to make sure it can prevent points from going on the board.

The Seahawks defense is taking a few weeks off to rest for the upcoming season. Training camp is set to begin when rookies report on July 15 and veterans arrive on July 22.

