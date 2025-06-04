Mike Florio doubts Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald's 'crazy' Sam Darnold comments
During the first practice session open to the media, the Seattle Seahawks' new quarterback had a frustrating day. Sam Darnold, who replaces Geno Smith, threw a couple of interceptions, leading to plenty of criticism. It also led to head coach Mike Macdonald fielding questions about Darnold's status as the starter. Macdonald was asked if there was any situation, other than injury, where he could see Darnold being benched.
"No, you guys are crazy," Macdonald said via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I respect that you've got to ask it, but it's just a crazy question. It's just not going to happen. Sam's our starting quarterback. We love him. He's doing a tremendous job."
Perhaps Macdonald is telling the truth, but Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio isn't buying it. He believes Macdonald is protesting too much, while claiming he's trying to sell the fans on an idea that "everyone is awesome."
Chris Simms, the co-host of the PFT podcast, took a different approach saying it was too early to panic. He did, however, agree with Florio that Darnold is in a vastly different situation in Seattle than he was with the Minnesota Vikings.
Florio said it was "a perfect situation for Sam Darnold last year. There were no expectations, there was no pressure, there was no one that he was peeking over his shoulder to see whether or not he's putting his helmet on and warming up."
That won't be the case in 2025. Darnold has expectations and there are superior options on the bench in Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe compared to Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien.
Darnold should still be the starter in Week 1, regardless of a shaky practice. That said, Florio is spot-on that his leash won't be as long as it was in Minnesota.
