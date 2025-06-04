NFL analyst names Browns all-star as Seahawks' top trade target in 2025
The biggest hole on the Seattle Seahawks' roster right now is at right guard, where they tried several different options in 2024 but got no good results. So far at OTAs second-year guard Christan Haynes has been working with the first-string offensive line unit, while Anthony Bradford works with the twos.
Both Haynes and Bradford bombed last season playing this spot, and Sataoa Laumea was somehow even worse - he's now in line to be the backup left guard behind rookie Grey Zabel. While there's always a chance once of these guys could breakout and turn into a solid starter, the Seahawks should probably be looking to add a proven veteran at this spot before Week 1.
On that note, according to Pro Football Network the one player Seattle should be targeting in a trade is Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller.
"Seattle ranked in the bottom five in pressures allowed from guards last year, and could immediately plug Teller in as a starter. In 13 games last season, he allowed just two sacks, 27 pressures, five QB hits, and a pressure rate of 1.88% on 573 pass-blocking snaps. The 30-year-old Pro Bowler would bring some much-needed veteran and starter-level experience to an offensive line that currently has all its projected starters being 26 years old or younger."
Teller is a three-time Pro Bowler who has almost 5,000 career snaps at right guard - and he may be the best right guard in the league who could be on the trade block this year.
One potential hiccup is Teller's history with outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who he injured in last year's preseason finale with a dirty cut block that sprained Nwosu's MCL and put him on the sidelines for the first four games of the season.
An awkward conversation would probably have to happen there - but the Seahawks have made similar dynamics work before - such as the Jimmy Graham trade that went down even after he had a full-blown brawl with Bruce Irvin before a big game.
It was unquestionably a dirty play - especially in a preseason game. But frankly, that's exactly the kind of dynamic that's missing from this Seahawks offensive line. They need more of a dirty mentality - especially because the unit's physical tone-setter (right tackle Abe Lucas) is missing so much time due to his own long-term knee problem.
Teller would represent an immediate massive upgrade at Seattle's worst position and move the needle significanty in the way they need it to.
