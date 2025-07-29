Mike Macdonald's defensive brilliance should pair perfectly with new Seahawks DB
Mike Macdonald was one of the best defensive coordinators in football before being named the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. He was seen as someone on the cutting edge of defensive schematics, a brilliant coordinator who just knew defense better than most.
Even as a head coach tasked with much more, that remains true. His defense was elite in 2024, and it's going to be good again in 2025. And early on in camp, fans got a glimpse of how good his defense can be when utilizing second-round rookie Nick Emmanwori.
Mike Macdonald's scheme leads directly to brilliant play
On Monday, Nick Emmanwori made a brilliant interception of fellow rookie Jalen Milroe, returing it for a touchdown and making one of the highlights of the first few days of training camp. It wasn't all Emmanwori, though.
Emmanwori is a defensive back, but Macdonald had him line up as an edge rusher at first, an unusual spot for a safety, let alone one who's not even going to blitz on that play. Macdonald then had him drop back into coverage from the edge rusher spot, which is something teams often do, but they don't do it with a safety posing as an edge.
Milroe was completely and utterly fooled and tossed an interception, showcasing how excellent the combination of a versatile DB and a brilliant defensive mind can be for the Seahawks in 2025. Opposing offenses might have a really tough time, especially if Macdonald is pulling this out in training camp.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks playmaker among NFL rookies who’ll make biggest impact
Jarran Reed’s colorful take on Byron Murphy was worth repeating 3 times
Mike Macdonald doesn’t want to rush settling on starting offensive line
Seahawks share look at rookie QB Jalen Milroe’s awesome arm power