Mina Kimes marvels over how well-coached Seattle Seahawks 'defense is
The Seattle Seahawks won their first game of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, with both sides of the ball coming together to put on an all-around quality game. It was decidedly better than Week 1 for the offense, which more than doubled its point total from Week 1.
That said, the defense still shined. They faced a future Hall of Fame quarterback with DK Metcalf looking for a revenge game (he did have a touchdown) and an offense that had just put up 34 in a huge season-opening win. That didn't faze the Seahawks.
It led to Mina Kimes, noted NFL analyst, remarking on how good Mike Macdonald is. He has coached this defense into exceptional territory. "Seahawks D is all over Rodgers’ quick game options and took away the boot from last week. Very well coached unit," she posted on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers was coming off a resurgent four-touchdown day, but the Seahawks made him look pedestrian again. The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense scored just 17 points (one offensive touchdown) against the fiery Seahawks D.
Ernest Jones led the way with 10 combined tackles. Byron Murphy recorded 1.5 sacks, and Coby Bryant and Derion Kendrick each had an interception. It was a stifling effort against what appeared to be a quality offense.
The players Seattle has on defense are good. Leonard Williams, Jones, and Devon Witherspoon are exceptional talents, but Macdonald's coaching has them on another level. It's why he ascended so quickly from Baltimore's defensive coordinator to head coach and why the team won 10 games last year.
They had no business winning 10 games last year, but the defense that Macdonald put together carried. Through two games, it looks as if the same will be true this year. The defense kept Seattle alive in Week 1 and helped them win on Sunday.
The Seahawks had a special teams touchdown on a horrible miscue by the Steelers, so the score total is a little bit misleading. Still, if the defense is going to operate at this level, performances like the one the offense gave yesterday will go a long way during the season.
