NFL analyst says JSN, Cooper Kupp can give Sam Darnold what he needs
The Seattle Seahawks offense went through a major overhaul this offseason. They traded away two of their best players, sending Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also released Tyler Lockett, following an impressive 10-year stint.
To replenish their offense, Seattle signed quarterback Sam Darnold and receiver Cooper Kupp in free agency. While Darnold had plenty of success in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, he’s also struggled to hold down a starting spot throughout his career. That’s one of the reasons there are concerns regarding his viability as a starter. Another is his supporting cast.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks edge rusher named trade target for serious Super Bowl contender
While Kupp is an accomplished veteran, he’s also dealt with injuries. He joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been great opposite Metcalf but will be the new WR1. Despite questions surrounding that duo, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah says the two receivers give Darnold what he needs to succeed.
Jeremiah said Darnold is “at his best when he’s a back-foot, one hitch and get the ball out.” Both Smith-Njigba and Kupp fit this mold.
“Both those guys can win early,” Jeremiah said on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “They have the quickness to win early to be able to give you on-time throws.”
Seattle protected themselves with an out in Darnold’s contract after one season. If Jeremiah is correct, they might not need that.
