NFL draft expert doubts Jalen Milroe will grow into franchise QB for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks turned the page at quarterback this offseason. After being unable to come to terms on a new contract with Geno Smith, they traded their starter to the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith will be reunited with head coach Pete Carroll, who is entering his first season as the Raiders' coach.
Seattle replaced Smith by signing Sam Darnold in NFL free agency. There's been plenty of debate regarding the viability of Darnold as a long-term option. The third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft was fantastic in 2024, but was struggling to keep a job before breaking out with the Minnesota Vikings.
MORE: NFL Network analyst on what Jalen Milroe can learn from Tom Brady
That's why Seattle was adamant about getting a developmental prospect. They believe they found their guy in Jalen Milroe, a third-round pick from Alabama. Not everyone agrees with that either.
Take NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah for example. Jeremiah was asked about the quarterback situation recently on Brock & Salk, where he was asked if the Seahawks currently have their franchise quarterback. A long pause told everyone what they needed to know, but Jeremiah said they could win some games with Darnold — just not a Super Bowl.
Jeremiah was more direct when asked if he believes Milroe will develop into a franchise quarterback for Seattle.
“I don’t,” Jeremiah said. “I just think there’s so much distance to travel in the pass game. But I mean, hey, let’s see where it all goes. I know there’s a lot of raw stuff in there, a lot of ability in there. But it’s just, to me, there’s a lot of assembly required.”
Milroe has been praised as a strong leader, who is looking to prove the doubters wrong. Perhaps this will be one more motivating voice for the rookie.
More Seahawks on SI stories
SI ranks Seattle Seahawks roster worst in NFC West going into 2025
Spicy QB rankings have Jayden Daniels on top, Sam Darnold at 22
Jalen Milroe named among NFL rookies most likely to steal a vet's job
PFF says Seahawks should target recently-released 29-TD receiver