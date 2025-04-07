NFL free agency: Seahawks starter Sam Darnold named Vikings’ greatest loss
The Seattle Seahawks made the biggest move in the quarterback free agency carousel this offseason by signing Sam Darnold to a three-year deal.
Darnold left the Minnesota Vikings after he signed a one-year deal with them last year. While he wasn't expected to start, Darnold was thrown into the deep end when No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in training camp.
McCarthy's injury led the Vikings to low expectations, but Darnold went above and beyond what everyone was thinking, leading Minnesota to a 14-3 record.
That's why Sports Illustrated writer Ryan Phillips named Darnold the Vikings' biggest loss in free agency.
"The Vikings are taking a big risk at quarterback, allowing Darnold to walk in free agency and handing the team over to 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy. Though he didn't finish the season well, Darnold was excellent in 2024, completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Seahawks jumped on him in free agency, inking the 27-year-old to a three-year, $100.5 million deal," Phillips writes.
McCarthy will get his chance to be Minnesota's starter while Darnold will also get a chance to do the same for Seattle. Darnold played well enough last year to prove that he was one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the league, and now he'll get a chance to show the Seahawks that they were right to think that.
Darnold will now get ready for his first season in Seattle with the offseason program beginning later this month.
