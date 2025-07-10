NFL Power Rankings: Analyst questions if Seahawks 'actually' improved this offseason
The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games in 2024, a pretty solid season for a team with a rookie head coach. However, they made a flurry of changes, including at the quarterback position, before 2025. Did all of it make them a better unit? One NFL insider isn't so sure.
With training camp coming up soon, it's a perfect time for some NFL Power Rankings. Unfortunately, they weren't terribly kind to Seattle. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski ranked them 21st in the NFL because he's not sure they actually did anything meaningful this offseason.
"Did the Seahawks actually get better this offseason? Sam Darnold replaces Geno Smith at quarterback. Seattle's braintrust is hoping it gets the version of Darnold that showed up last year with the Minnesota Vikings. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are gone as well. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will now be in the spotlight, while complemented by the newly signed Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling," Sobleski argued.
Provided the offensive line stays healthy and holds up after adding first-round pick Grey Zabel, which is far from a guarantee, Sobleski thinks the Seahawks might be able to break through in 2025. "There is plenty of unknown with this group, though," he concluded.
The Seahawks ironically landed one place above the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that was much worse in 2024 and that now has several pieces from the Seahawks. It's a Pete Carroll-led team with Geno Smith at QB, which is what the Hawks were for a few years. Evidently, those moves bridged the gap between a 10-win 2024 team and a squad that lost 13 games a year ago.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Florio has Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on the hot seat this year