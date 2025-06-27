NFL power rankings put Seahawks well out of playoff territory for 2025
The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games last season, but they missed the playoffs, prompting somewhat of a reset within the organization.
Out went Geno Smith at quarterback and in came Sam Darnold, giving the team a new look ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Sportsnaut contributor Matt Johnson doesn't seem too fond of the move, placing the Seahawks at No. 21 in his latest power rankings.
"We thought the Seattle Seahawks would go into the offseason looking to make improvements that would position this club for a leap forward in 2025," Johnson wrote.
"Instead, the receiving corps was overhauled and the team downgraded at quarterback with the move from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold. Seattle is also banking on rookies to prevent Darnold from being exposed against pressure, which is an incredibly risky gamble. This just feels like a transition year for the team, including a one-year stop for Darnold, before much bigger moves in 2026.
The teams that ranked below the Seahawks were the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.
The changes within the Seahawks are yet to be determined as good or bad moves, but the upcoming regular season will reveal whether the choices were smart or not.
The Seahawks are off for a few more weeks, but the rookie class will report to training camp on July 15 while the veterans will arrive on July 22.
