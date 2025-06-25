Ex-Seahawks Star Russell Wilson reveals reason for signing with Giants
Russell Wilson has played with some great wide receivers throughout his 13-year career. Between Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf with the Seattle Seahawks, Courtland Sutton with the Denver Broncos and George Pickens with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's had no shortage of quality weapons over the years.
However, his newest weapon has the potential to be the best of them all.
Wilson, 36, is entering his first season with the New York Giants, and thus working very closely with rising star wide receiver Malik Nabers. The No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft out of LSU, Nabers had a very impressive rookie season 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Keep in mind, the Giants had awful quarterback play last season, and Nabers still put up Pro Bowl numbers in his debut season.
Unsurprisingly, Nabers played a major part in Wilson's decision to sign with the Giants, as he said during a panel at Fanatics Fest this weekend.
"I came here because of him," Wilson said. "I really wanted to play with someone who is special like him."
While Nabers was undeniably outstanding, the Giants as a whole were a disaster last year. They cycled through three different starting quarterbacks and their offensive line play was downright atrocious, leading to them finishing 31st in points and 30th in total yards. They fared slightly better on defense, but even then, finishing 21st in points allowed and 24th in total yards allowed isn't exactly something to write home about.
However, Wilson believes the team has improved enough to make some noise in 2025, but whether or not he's correct remains to be seen.
"Also, too, we've got a lot of guys who have put a lot of hard work into it," Wilson said. "We've got a really good defense, rushing the passer. We've got a lot of dudes. That's a good thing."
