NFL referee hilariously protects Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba after contentious play

JSN had a surprising protector on a chippy play late in the game against the Texans.

Connor Benintendi

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a first down during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field.
Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a first down during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Rough plays happen all the time on NFL sidelines. They often results in penalties on the tackling team, especially if they slam the offensive player down when they're well out of the field of play.

The Seattle Seahawks had a slightly different situation play out in their favor on Monday night against the Houston Texans.

Following a fourth-quarter interception by Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba chased him out of bounds. Stingley stiff-armed Smith-Njigba's helmet off, and the Seahawks wide receiver responded with a slight extra push on the sidelines.

Houston players responded by rushing Smith-Njigba, and he was pushed onto the Texans' bench. But Smith-Njigba had a protector in NFL referee Nathan Jones.

In a never before seen situation, Jones, who is a former NFL player, placed his hands on either side of Smith-Njigba to protect him from the ensuing crowd. Stingley ended up being penalized for his move against Smith-Njigba.

While he did take a push, Smith-Njigba was almost completely protected by Jones.

Smith-Njigba has had another incredible game in his nuclear start to the season, posting eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

