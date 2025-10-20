Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet is in Saquon Barkley territory - but for the wrong reason
The Seattle Seahawks were essentially a one-dimensional team last season under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. They were a heavy passing team under quarterback Geno Smith.
This year is a different story for the Seahawks under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Seattle is running the ball a lot more, but there are still some changes that fans wish to make. The dual running back system between Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet isn't making one of the most feared rushing offenses in the league.
While Walker is putting up some good numbers in spurts, more is desired, as some of his reps are split with Charbonnet. Meanwhile, Charbonnet is sharing a statistic with the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year recipient, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, for the wrong reasons.
Worst two running backs this season in yards per carry (min. 50 carries):
Zach Charbonnet (2.6)
Saquon Barkley (3.3)
As of Monday, the two running backs at the bottom of average yards per rushing attempt with at least 50 carries are Charbonnet and Barkley. Charbonnet is averaging 2.6 yards on his 60 carries this season for a total of 156 yards. Barkley is averaging 3.3 yards on his 113 carries for a total of 369 yards.
Here we have two powerful running backs near the bottom of the league for different reasons. With Barkley, he is rushing behind an offensive line that has been hit with some significant injuries. The lack of an explosive passing game is also limiting the Eagles and making them predictable.
With Charbonnet, it is a different story. While he battled some nagging minor injuries to start the season, he isn’t as productive with his running this season. He doesn’t have the power he normally displays, and he doesn’t have the speed.
Charbonnet has 60 carries in his five games for the Seahawks, which is only 18 fewer than Walker’s 78 carries in six games played. This is infuriating to many Seahawks fans, as the offense isn’t as explosive as it should be.
Through six games this season, the Seahawks rank fifth in points per game (27.7) and fifth in passing yards per game (252.2). While quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been outstanding through this stretch of the season, it would be comforting to know the entire offense isn't on their shoulders.
Seattle is only averaging 104.2 rushing yards per game, which is 20th in the league. This is discouraging, considering the team spent much of the offseason trying to improve the offensive line and make the running game more of an identity offensively.
Time will tell if Charbonnet can pick up some momentum and rebound from this abysmal performance or if Kubiak makes a change in the offense. If this dual running back system starts costing games, then the outcry will be even louder.
