Seattle Seahawks should be highly concerned about second-round holdouts
The Seattle Seahawks are one of many teams feeling the brunt of the second-round draft pick holdouts at the moment. Nick Emmanwori and Elijah Arroyo have not signed and could be absent from training camp as a result.
Those two players figure to be key contributors to the Seahawks in 2025, but they're not even under contract yet. It's getting later and later in the offseason, and one NFL insider believes the Seahawks ought to be concerned. Yardbarker's Eric Smithling believes they are one of five teams with major worries.
"The Seahawks imparted their thoughts on their top second-round pick, safety Nick Emmanwori, by trading Nos. 52 and 82 to move up 17 spots and select the defensive back with the third pick (No. 35 overall) of Round 2. The Seahawks also selected Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo at No. 50," Smithling said.
ESPN analyst Matt Miller compared Emmanwori to Kyle Hamilton, one of the best safeties in the NFL. He was an All-Pro in 2023 under Mike Macdonald, so it's easy to see the vision."Emmanwori couldn't have asked for a better environment to begin his pro career, but it will be on hold until either the Seahawks or his representatives make a move," Smithling concluded.
The Seahawks need Emmanwori this year. They also need Arroyo on offense as a potential safety blanket and eventual successor to the middling Noah Fant. Right now, there's no guarantee that either will sign with the Hawks anytime soon. That could put a damper on their expectations this year.
