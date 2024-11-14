'Nothing is Given to Us': Seahawks' Coby Bryant Capitalizing on Starting Role
Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant’s career resurgence is recent but prominent. He keeps getting better every week, and now he’s become an impact player every week.
Before Week 7 of this season, Bryant hadn’t started a game since Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Now, since returning to a starting role, he’s playing almost every snap on defense for the Seahawks.
It’s thanks to Bryant’s performance in practice and new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s competitive philosophy: No starter’s job is safe, and playing time must be earned.
“It says a lot,” Bryant said Wednesday of the message Macdonald’s philosophy sends to the team. “That we are willing to work, and nothing is given to us. Once you get that opportunity you just take full advantage of it.”
Of course, it would also be less likely Bryant would have been given a chance to start if starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins hadn’t been placed on injured reserve with a hand injury after starting the first six games of the season for Seattle. But Bryant still had to beat out K’Von Wallace and Jerrick Reed II for playing time.
Macdonald said on Monday Bryant is “playing at a really high level,” and the numbers back that up. Pete Carroll’s coaching staff began moving Bryant to safety last season, but this has been the first full season of his football career he’s been almost exclusively at the position.
Bryant, who was initially reluctant to change positions, said he took advice from former Seahawks players Quandre Diggs and DeShawn Shead, as well as current starter Julian Love.
“Just so many changes,” Bryant said of his initial skepticism. “Being a young player, you don’t really understand that until you talk to guys. Quandre Diggs and a couple of other guys, having that conversation, it puts longevity on my career. It shows how they have faith in me.”
In his first start of the season versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, Bryant logged a career-high 11 tackles and added an interception and pass deflection. He’s had at least a pass deflection and four tackles in each of the two games since, in addition to becoming an enforcer on the back end.
Bryant has had multiple punishing hits, including one on Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Week 9 that prevented what would have been a long completion to potentially set up a game-winning field goal. He’s consistently making plays in big spots and has played every defensive snap the last two games, per Pro Football Reference.
“Pretty well,” Bryant said of the adjustment to safety. “Obviously, there’s always things that I can get better at, that’s the biggest thing is that I am still trying to get better. I feel like I am doing pretty well.”
Seattle’s defense will look different in Week 11 than it did before the bye in Week 9. Starting inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson was waived when the team got back from the break as the team searched for answers in the middle of its defense. Wallace, also a safety, was also placed on injured reserve, opening the door for Reed to potentially appear in three-safety sets.
“It’s exciting for [Reed],” Bryant said. “Just all the things that he’s been through with his injury and everything. We’re excited to see him out there whether it’s special teams or defense. I know he is going to do well.”
Bryant said the team is rejuvenated after the bye. With the Seahawks currently at 4-5 overall (0-2 NFC West), Week 11 versus the San Francisco 49ers has essentially become a must-win game. Seattle lost to the Niners 36-24 in Week 6.
“We’re good man,” Bryant said. “We needed that bye [week], now it’s time to go back to work. Go in, focus, and go out there on Sunday and get the job done.”
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Counting on Abraham Lucas to Fortify 'Best Version' of Offensive Line
Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV Will Be X-Factor vs. 49ers
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Practices, Status For Week 10 Uncertain
Seahawks Activate Starting RT Abraham Lucas from PUP List
Seattle Seahawks Safety Julian Love Quietly Having Another Pro Bowl-Caliber Season