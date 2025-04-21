Ohio State stud 'safest' WR target for Seahawks in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks already brought in wide receiver backup to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba now that DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are off the team. Cooper Kupp could have a resurgence in Seattle after a few injury-riddled seasons, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling might be a decent WR3.
But the Seahawks could also go back to the same well that brought them Smith-Njigba, who broke out in 2024 to the tune of 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. This year, Emeka Egbuka — Ohio State's all-time reception leader with 205 — is the latest Buckeyes pass-catcher to be a projected first-round pick.
After Colorado's Travis Hunter, Egbuka is considered the "safest" wide receiver prospect in this year's NFL Draft, per The Sporting News writer Bill Bender. Some teams may actually prefer Hunter at cornerback, making Egbuka the top pure wide receiver prospect heading into the draft.
"Egbuka (6-1, 202) is set to be the fifth Ohio State receiver drafted in the first round in the last four years, along with Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.," Bender wrote. "He had 81 catches on 106 targets – a 76.4% catch percentage that ranked 10th in the FBS. He finished with 1,011 yards and 10 TDs – a bounce-back from a junior season riddled with injuries.
"He's an excellent route runner who ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash at Ohio State's Pro Day. For teams looking for a reliable pass-catcher from a trusted source, Egbuka is an easy pick."
Seattle's current stable of pass-catchers includes aging veterans like Kupp, Valdes-Scantling and River Cracraft. The team needs young talent it can rely on to contribute for multiple seasons moving forward, and potentially for their entire careers. A former Buckeye duo of Smith-Njigba and Egbuka could become one of the best in the league in just a few seasons.
Egbuka had two 1,000-yard seasons during his Ohio State career (2022 and 2024), finishing with 2,868 career receiving yards. His sustained production over multiple seasons also helps ease the minds of NFL executives that his skill set will translate to the league.
The Seahawks have multiple first-round needs, but Egbuka has to be on their radar. Seattle has to consider selecting him at No. 18 overall if he's still on the board.
