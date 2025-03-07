At least one NFL team has called Seahawks about a Geno Smith trade

🚨Daily Puck Drop🚨 "D.K. Metcalf trade will happen quickly"



Newsy NFL Thursday with @MikeGarafolo and @MikeDugar on the latest with D.K., + Seahawks have teams calling about Geno Smith and Dipoto does it...again



📺🎧Full Show https://t.co/4XNOKC9ypw pic.twitter.com/LWMSPjIcH8