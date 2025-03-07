At least one NFL team has called Seahawks about a Geno Smith trade
All signs from the Seattle Seahawks indicate that Geno Smith will be their starting quarterback once again in 2025, but apparently, that hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about his availability.
During an appearance on the "Daily Puck Drop" podcast, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo revealed that at least one team has called Seattle to ask about Smith's availability, possibly implying that multiple teams could've done so.
"Yes, I'm confident in that," Garafolo said. "At least one team did. I know that."
It's anyone's guess as to what team that may have been. If we were to take a guess, it's almost certainly a team in search of a bridge quarterback for next season and not much beyond that, with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans being teams that could fit the bill. Although, the funniest option would be the New York Jets, the very same team that drafted him back in 2013.
Moving away from speculation, though, this report is very enlightening. While the Seahawks could have easily just hung up the phone as soon as this mystery team mentioned Smith, they could've also had somewhat of a discussion with said team.
It seems pretty clear at this point that the Seahawks view Smith as a short-term option at quarterback, but he definitely wants an extension of some kind. In fact, Garafolo added that there isn't much news to report on the extension front, and that those differences could be the reason for a potential divorce.
"Not that I've heard of," Garafolo said. "And that's one way that this could go, right? Where you start to... I've seen this before. Like you start to have contract talks and you realize like we're not in the same universe. And then you go, 'well there's an option to trade it. Well let's go that route, right?' So that potentially could be the way it goes."
Whether anything comes from this call remains to be seeen, but at the very least, other teams seem to believe there's a chance Smith could leave Seattle this offseason
