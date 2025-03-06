Should Seahawks sign backup QB Pete Carroll's Raiders are about to cut?
The Seattle Seahawks have some question marks to address at the quarterback position.
While they have both Geno Smith and Sam Howell under contract for 2025, that doesn't mean both will be on the roster come training camp.
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to cut Gardner Minshew II this offseason, which opens the door for a potential move to the Seahawks.
"Minshew, 28, signed a two-year, $25 million free agent contract last offseason with $15 million guaranteed. He has a cap hit of $14 million in 2025, and $3.16 million of guaranteed money left on his deal. The Raiders could save $9.3 million by making him a post-June 1 cut," ESPN's Ryan McFadden writes.
"Minshew was in a tight quarterback competition with Aidan O'Connell during training camp last year before ultimately winning the starting job.
"But Minshew struggled in the starting role, passing for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games -- nine starts -- before suffering a season-ending broken collarbone against the Broncos in November. The Raiders went 2-7 last season in the nine games Minshew started."
If the Seahawks are going to look for a quarterback upgrade or addition at some point this offseason, it's far more likely to come in the draft than it is in free agency. The Seahawks need some youth injected into the position, and Minshew doesn't provide that.
Teams will be interested in his services, but the Seahawks have too many pressing needs and not enough money that others can offer to justify signing him.
