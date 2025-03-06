All Seahawks

Should Seahawks sign backup QB Pete Carroll's Raiders are about to cut?

The Seattle Seahawks might be in the market for a quarterback in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have some question marks to address at the quarterback position.

While they have both Geno Smith and Sam Howell under contract for 2025, that doesn't mean both will be on the roster come training camp.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to cut Gardner Minshew II this offseason, which opens the door for a potential move to the Seahawks.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the ball.
Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Minshew, 28, signed a two-year, $25 million free agent contract last offseason with $15 million guaranteed. He has a cap hit of $14 million in 2025, and $3.16 million of guaranteed money left on his deal. The Raiders could save $9.3 million by making him a post-June 1 cut," ESPN's Ryan McFadden writes.

"Minshew was in a tight quarterback competition with Aidan O'Connell during training camp last year before ultimately winning the starting job.

"But Minshew struggled in the starting role, passing for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games -- nine starts -- before suffering a season-ending broken collarbone against the Broncos in November. The Raiders went 2-7 last season in the nine games Minshew started."

If the Seahawks are going to look for a quarterback upgrade or addition at some point this offseason, it's far more likely to come in the draft than it is in free agency. The Seahawks need some youth injected into the position, and Minshew doesn't provide that.

Teams will be interested in his services, but the Seahawks have too many pressing needs and not enough money that others can offer to justify signing him.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Ranking 7 NFL teams who fit best for Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf

Seahawks insider offers context on unsigned free agent Ernest Jones IV

Former Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has obvious landing spot

Mina Kimes breaks down DK Metcalf trade request, rise of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News