Panthers Coach Sheds Light On Former Seattle Seahawks RB's Retirement
The abrupt retirement of former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, just 28 years old, came as a surprise earlier this week.
Penny, the No. 27 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, just signed with the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason, reuniting him with head coach Dave Canales, a longtime Seahawks assistant. However, the reunion came to an unceremonious end on Tuesday, less than three months after Penny arrived in Carolina.
Following Penny's retirement, Canales shed some light on what led the young running back to his decision.
"I've known Rashaad at his best,'' Canales said, per ESPN's David Newton. "It was really a cool opportunity to see if we could get him to that kind of look.
"He came up and just felt he wasn't himself. I had to respect that going forward. I don't understand what that's like; to have a feel, to have a vision and wanting your body to do exactly what you're telling it to do and having it not respond in the right way.''
Unfortunately, Penny dealt with awful injury luck throughout his career. The former San Diego State star suffered a torn ACL late in 2019, which also kept him out for most of the 2020 season. Then after a late surge in 2021, the best season of his career, he suffered a broken fibula early in 2022 that ultimately ended his time in Seattle.
Penny attempted to bounce back last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but appeared in just three games and had 11 carries for 33 yards. This offseason, he reportedly wasn't seeing many reps behind Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear, and that was with second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks recovering from a torn ACL.
Penny finished his career with 1,918 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, and though his time in the league was brief, those close to him will remember his impact.
"For sure I was glad to be a part of this process with him just because I've known him for so long,'' Canales said. "I wish Rashaad the best.''