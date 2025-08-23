All Seahawks

PFF names Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel NFL's top emerging guard in 2025

Grey Zabel should have an immediate impact for the Seattle Seahawks going into the season.

Jeremy Brener

North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine.
Seattle Seahawks rookie offensive lineman Grey Zabel is making an impact early in his NFL career.

Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron listed Zabel as the emerging rookie guard in the league for the upcoming season.

"After ranking near the bottom of the league in interior PFF pass- and run-blocking grades, the Seahawks look to have taken a big step forward heading into 2025. And Grey Zabel is the driving force. He’s surrendered no pressure in pass protection while recording a 33.3% impact run-block rate so far this preseason," Cameron wrote.   

"With an overhauled offense, the Seahawks will need time to mesh. But the offensive line is already on a path to improvement, which will help level out the learning curve."

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Zabel has looked strong during the preseason and is expected to carry a starting job into the regular season. The Seahawks need their offensive line to undergo a facelift and Zabel is a big part of that.

The Seahawks can plug Zabel in right away as a starting guard and get immediate dividends, which is exactly what teams want in their first-round pick.

Zabel still has room for growth, but he has continued to look the part of a starting offensive lineman with a successful career for many years in the league.

Zabel and the Seahawks will face off against the Green Bay Packers in their final preseason game before the team cuts down its roster to 53 players. The final roster will then begin to prepare for the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 7.

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Jeremy Brener
