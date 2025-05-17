All Seahawks

Post-schedule release NFL power rankings put Seahawks in brutal place

The Seattle Seahawks are moving towards the bottom of the NFL hierarchy.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are facing a season of uncertainty with Sam Darnold replacing Geno Smith as their quarterback.

With so many unknowns, Pro Football Network placed the Seahawks at No. 24 in their post-draft power rankings.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reacts in the closing seconds of the game against the Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reacts in the closing seconds of the game against the Los Angeles Rams. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Seattle has some tough road trips this season and a far-out chance of making the playoffs at 12.1%. Still, they can potentially play spoiler with some intriguing divisional matchups down the stretch and some NFC South matchups that could help shape both divisions," PFSN wrote.

"The Seattle Seahawks underwent as much turnover as nearly any team this NFL offseason. After trading away Geno Smith and DK Metcalf (along with a host of veteran defensive releases), the Seahawks are betting big on Darnold and Mike Macdonald to keep a younger team in contention.

"Seattle made a smart first-round pick in Grey Zabel, who should help improve last year’s 30th-ranked offensive line by PFSN’s metrics. Elijah Arroyo also helps Darnold as a seam weapon, adding a vertical element to complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

"Still, Seattle’s offense feels a little incomplete without a true X receiver. Jalen Milroe is as interesting as any QB prospect beyond Cam Ward, but is unlikely to contribute much to the 2025 team.

"The Seahawks did take a big step forward on defense last year, finishing sixth in PFSN’s metrics. Much of the young core is back in place after Macdonald found the right personnel levers to push following the team’s Week 10 bye.

"On its own, that unit should keep the Seahawks competitive. But unless Darnold shows he can thrive outside of the Kevin O’Connell ecosystem, Seattle could be hard-pressed to improve on last year’s 10-7 record."

The only teams lower than the Seahawks on the list were the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.

Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold against the Los Angeles Rams
Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold against the Los Angeles Rams. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

