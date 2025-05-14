2025 NFL schedule release: DK Metcalf will get early revenge game vs. Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks said goodbye to three key pieces of their offense this offseason. They traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seattle also released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who signed with the Tennessee Titans.
Two of those players will be on the schedule for Seattle this year, with the Titans and Steelers set as opponents. While we knew they would face off against these teams, the timing wouldn't be made official until later on Wednesday when the NFL announced the 2025 schedule. As is always the case, the leaks began to trickle out, with the Seahawks' matchup with the Steelers being one of the revealed games.
In Week 2, the Seahawks are going to head to Pittsburgh, which will give Metcalf a shot at a revenge game against his old team.
Metcalf was expected to join forces with George Pickens, but that won't be the case. Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, meaning Metcalf will see far more targets than he's used to.
The concern for him will be who is throwing him the ball. Pittsburgh didn't re-sign Russell Wilson and will have either Mason Rudolph or Will Howard under center.
Neither option is ideal, which could limit Metcalf when he takes on Seattle. But hey, at least he's making more money.
