Pressure on Russell Wilson begins with sharp start from Giants rookie Jaxson Dart

How long can former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson keep the starting job with the New York Giants if Jaxson Dart continues to shine?

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is on his fourth team, and his third in as many years. After spending 10 years in Seattle, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, where he played for two years. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and is now the starter for the New York Giants. The only question is how long he can hold the job.

New York added Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and he was sharp in his preseason debut. Wilson led the Giants on one scoring drive, as he went 6-of-7 for 28 yards. Wilson gave way to Dart on the second drive, and he seemed ready for the spotlight.

Following a stalled drive, Dart came back into the game and led New York on a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive. He capped that off with a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

It wasn't just that one pass either. Dart was sharp throughout the first half, going 12-of-19 for 154 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, he sent his team into halftime with a 16-10 lead.

Dart was done after that as the Giants went with veteran Jameis Winston the rest of the way.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass to running back Dante Miller.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass to running back Dante Miller. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

