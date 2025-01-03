Rams Sitting 7 Key Offensive Starters vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced seven key offensive starters will sit against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.
In addition to quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was already set to rest, McVay said LA will be without wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams, left tackle Alaric Jackson, right guard Kevin Dotson and right tackle Rob Havenstein.
That thrusts rookie Blake Corum to the starting running back role, per Rodrigue, and the Rams will start Jonah Jackson at right guard and Joe Noteboom to left tackle. Warren McClendon will move to right tackle for LA.
Rodrigue also reported that multiple offensive and defensive starters will begin the game but be pulled eventually.
It was already known Seattle wouldn't be facing a full-strength Rams offense once McVay announced Jimmy Garroppolo as the starting quarterback on Wednesday. Now, LA will be almost an entirely different team than what the Seahawks faced in Week 9.
With Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stating they are playing to win their final game, most or all starters should be expected to at least play most of the game on Sunday. LA's starters sitting creates a different issue for Seattle, as there will be less game film on the players they will face.
The Rams' offense will be mostly backups, but that doesn't mean it'll be a cakewalk for the Seahawks as they try to reach 10 wins in Macdonald's first season at the helm.
Still, double-digit wins would be something to be proud of for a team that has known it cannot make the playoffs all week.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Sign Rookie WR Off Practice Squad, Place TE Brady Russell on IR
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Can Cash In vs. Rams
Seattle Seahawks Draft Position All But Decided Due To Winning Too Much
NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks Going Into Week 18?