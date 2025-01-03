All Seahawks

Seahawks Still Have Goals Despite Playoff Elimination

The Seattle Seahawks still have "a lot to play for," according to head coach Mike Macdonald.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they still have one more regular season game to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium.

Even if the Seahawks don't have much to play for in terms of the standings, head coach Mike Macdonald still sees value in the game.

"Yeah, you're always trying to win your next game. This is the next game. That's number one. There is broader implications: getting to 10 wins; trying to be 4-2 in our division; trying to play our brand of football the way we know how; building upon our foundation for years to come. There is a lot at stake for us this weekend. It's not the stakes that we wanted, but those are always in play," Macdonald said.

Even though the team has been eliminated, the Seahawks players have responded well to what the coaches have asked for in this weird week in the schedule.

"You're just trying to get our guys to play our best football," Macdonald said. "Like you're thinking about what are the stakes and your goals have changed in the last week, so trying to make that clear, trying to stay positive with it, and doing the best we can to go become the team we want. I mean, it's not an easy situation for anybody, but I think our guys have been awesome. Just really, really impressed with our resolve and attitude over the last few days and the communication we've had. Our guys are awesome. They've been great."

Draft position is still in the equation for this week, but that isn't often a motivator for players or coaches, especially when it determines where in the middle of the first round you are picking.

In the first year with Macdonald as the head coach, it's all about establishing a culture, especially after Pete Carroll was in Seattle for 14 years. While it isn't oil and water between the two coaches, Macdonald wants to leave an imprint on the season to build what is hopefully a long tenure in Seattle.

By finishing out the first season and having a chance to win a 10th game, it's better to go out on a high than end on a whimper, and the Seahawks are aware of the differences.

The Seahawks and Rams are set to kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday.

More Seahawks News

Devon Witherspoon Named Seahawks Lone Selection For Pro Bowl Games

NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks Going Into Week 18?

'Heck of a Back': Assessing Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III's Season

By the Numbers: Dissecting Why the Seahawks Missed the Playoffs

Seahawks Should Have Easy Decision on Geno Smith, Future at QB

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News