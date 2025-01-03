Seahawks Still Have Goals Despite Playoff Elimination
The Seattle Seahawks have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they still have one more regular season game to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium.
Even if the Seahawks don't have much to play for in terms of the standings, head coach Mike Macdonald still sees value in the game.
"Yeah, you're always trying to win your next game. This is the next game. That's number one. There is broader implications: getting to 10 wins; trying to be 4-2 in our division; trying to play our brand of football the way we know how; building upon our foundation for years to come. There is a lot at stake for us this weekend. It's not the stakes that we wanted, but those are always in play," Macdonald said.
Even though the team has been eliminated, the Seahawks players have responded well to what the coaches have asked for in this weird week in the schedule.
"You're just trying to get our guys to play our best football," Macdonald said. "Like you're thinking about what are the stakes and your goals have changed in the last week, so trying to make that clear, trying to stay positive with it, and doing the best we can to go become the team we want. I mean, it's not an easy situation for anybody, but I think our guys have been awesome. Just really, really impressed with our resolve and attitude over the last few days and the communication we've had. Our guys are awesome. They've been great."
Draft position is still in the equation for this week, but that isn't often a motivator for players or coaches, especially when it determines where in the middle of the first round you are picking.
In the first year with Macdonald as the head coach, it's all about establishing a culture, especially after Pete Carroll was in Seattle for 14 years. While it isn't oil and water between the two coaches, Macdonald wants to leave an imprint on the season to build what is hopefully a long tenure in Seattle.
By finishing out the first season and having a chance to win a 10th game, it's better to go out on a high than end on a whimper, and the Seahawks are aware of the differences.
The Seahawks and Rams are set to kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday.
