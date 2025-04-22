CBS projects rare intradivision Seahawks-Cardinals trade in first round
Professional sports teams rarely make moves that benefit their rivals. In the NFL, with the division format, every team generally has three other franchises it refuses to do business with. That's not always the case, but you'll rarely see a disgruntled star player traded to a division rival — unless it's a deal they can't refuse.
The Seattle Seahawks have the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones predicted a rare intradivision trade of that selection. Jones projected Seattle trading up to the No. 16 pick — swapping with the Arizona Cardinals — to draft Arizona wide receiver prospect Tetairoa McMillan.
"If the Colts [drafting No. 14 overall] hadn't spent so many recent draft resources on receivers, McMillan would be in Indy," Jones wrote. "Seattle knows Cards GM Monti Ossenfort loves to trade back, and Seattle has the capital to move up a couple picks with the division rival to get a much-needed receiver."
Seattle also has a history of trading back, making this reality fairly unlikely. This projection from Jones would be the first time the Seahawks have traded up in a draft since 1997. However, that doesn't mean it's 100% off the table.
The Seahawks may not need to trade up to acquire McMillan. They would, however, have to sacrifice draft capital to move up two spots, which goes against general manager John Schneider's tendencies. Seattle has 10 picks in this year's draft, and they may choose to acquire even more — rather than giving it up — in a draft that is less concentrated with top-end talent.
Even if McMillan came off the board before pick 18 and the Seahawks wanted to take a receiver, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or a quality interior offensive lineman will probably still be available. Seattle would be better off staying put and not putting more picks in Arizona's pocket.
What will be more interesting to watch is if the Seahawks want to move all the way up into the top-10 selections. That seems more likely than just making a small leap up the draft order.
