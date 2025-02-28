Rayshawn Jenkins scoop cements Coby Bryant's rise for Seahawks
Last offseason, the Seattle Seahawks' biggest free agency addition came in the form of veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins, whom they signed to a two-year deal worth $12 million. Unfortunately, it didn't work out as planned.
Jenkins wasn't terrible with the Seahawks, as he had 53 total tackles in 13 games (nine starts) and had a memorable moment with a 102-yard fumble return touchdown in Week 5. However, his performance in coverage was sub-par, and he missed four games due to injury in the middle of the season.
It seems that one season together was enough for Jenkins and the Seahawks. According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks have granted Jenkins permission to seek a trade with one year remaining on his deal.
While it's unfortunate that the Jenkins signing didn't work out, there is a silver lining to this news.
Once Jenkins went down, third-year defensive back Coby Bryant took over the starting role and never looked back. The 25-year-old finished the season with 73 total tackles and three interceptions, including a 69-yard pick-six against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. He was also very strong in coverage, and a key contributor to the Seahawks' mid-season turnaround on defense.
With Jenkins likely on his way out, Bryant has now firmly cemented himself as the Seahawks' starter opposite of Pro Bowler Julian Love. There wasn't much doubt before, but this is pretty much a soft conffrmation.
It may have taken a while for Bryant to come into his own, but now that he's here, the future looks extremely bright for the youngster out of Cincinnati. If he can keep his late-season run of form going with more playing time, he and Love could become one of the league's top safety duos.
