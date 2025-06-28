Seahawks' slick Russell Wilson pick among top 5 NFL Draft values at QB this century
The NFL Draft is the textbook example of an inexact science. Sometimes top picks fall flat, and sometimes later picks turn into franchise-changing players.
In 2012, the Seattle Seahawks experienced the latter when they drafted Russell Wilson in the third round with the No. 75 overall pick.
Wilson may be a polarizing player nowadays, but he was arguably the face of the Seahawks franchise throughout his entire time with the team. He earned nine Pro Bowl selections in 10 seasons, helped Seattle win its first ever Super Bowl and left as the team's all-time leader in most major passing stats. For a third-round pick, the Seahawks undeniably got themselves an absolute steal.
Recently, NFL.com's Eric Edholm chose the Wilson pick as the fourth best value pick for a quarterback since 2000. The only quarterbacks ahead of him were Tom Brady (No. 199 in 2000), Aaron Rodgers (No. 24 in 2005) and Lamar Jackson (No. 32 in 2018).
"Wilson's career has taken a downturn in recent seasons, but he was able to sting defenses in multiple ways with great early success, thanks in part to his run-around, time-buying approach that changed the way teams evaluate shorter quarterbacks," Edholm wrote.
"Earning the Seahawks' top job by Week 1 as a rookie, Wilson (who measured 5-foot-10 5/8 at the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine) would go on to start 149 straight regular-season games (165, including playoffs) for Seattle, the sixth-best QB mark in NFL history. He led the franchise to a rousing Super Bowl XLVIII victory over Peyton Manning and the Broncos. Wilson has made 10 Pro Bowls, including in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, and he's been a top-five finisher in Offensive Player of the Year voting three times. That not only qualifies him as one of the best value quarterbacks ever, but also as one of the great draft bargains of all time, regardless of position."
Wilson's exit from Seattle may have been ugly, but that shouldn't take away from all he did in the Emerald City.
