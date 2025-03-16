All Seahawks

Russell Wilson congratulates DK Metcalf on engagement after Seahawks trade

One Seattle Seahawks great congratulates another on a big life achievement

Jon Alfano

Dec 13, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) following a second quarter touchdown pass against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) following a second quarter touchdown pass against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Apparently, changing teams and signing a $150 million contract wasn't enough excitement in one week for DK Metcalf.

Just days after a blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Metcalf also began a new chapter of his personal life with his engagement to his fiance and award-winning singer Normani. The two have been dating since 2022, and they now happily look forward to the next stage of their relationship.

“Shoutout to my beautiful fiancée for being here with me,” Metcalf said in a recent Steelers Instagram post. “Can’t wait to step onto the field with the rest of the Black and Gold Nation.”

Some congratulations were in order for this big occasion, including from another Seahawks great.

Russell Wilson, who is a free agent after spending last season with the Steelers, gave a heartfelt congratulations to the newly-engaged couple on Friday. Metcalf confirmed in his introductory press conference with the Steelers that he had already told Wilson and his wife Ciara about the engagement.

"I see you home!" Wilson wrote. "We love you guys! @Ciara & I are so proud of yall two love birds!"

Actually, there's more of a link between the two couples than just Metcalf and Wilson playing together in Seattle. Wilson and Ciara initially introduced Metcalf and Normani to each other at a party in 2022, and they immediately hit it off.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Russell Wilson
Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

If anything, Ciara might've been more excited for Metcalf and Normani's engagement than her husband was.

"[Wilson] and I knew when we intro-ed yall 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air!" Ciara wrote on social media. "Now yall gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! [Metcalf and Normani], we love yall so much!"

Jon Alfano
