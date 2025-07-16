Russell Wilson isn't worried about New York media in first season with Giants
Longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has dealt with more than his fair share of criticism throughout his career, but even that pales in comparison to what he may hear this season with the New York Giants.
It's no secret to anyone that New York has possibly the harshest media market in just about any sport. Even the Giants, who have lost 10+ games eight times in the past 10 years, are subject to a ton of extra scrutiny from both local and national pundits simply because of where they play.
That kind of spotlight would be intimidating to many, but apparently not to Wilson. In an interview with SI's Conor Orr, Wilson discussed how the harsh media is actually something that helped draw him to the Big Apple.
“Me and Carmelo [Anthony, New York Knicks legend] were talking about this,” Wilson said. “He’s like, ‘Man, this is the perfect place for you to reestablish and have everybody realize who Russell Wilson really is, by not just how you play on the field, but what you do, the community and different things that you’re able to impact.’
“And people, it doesn’t get any bigger than New York City.”
Wilson, 36, has shown signs of decline over the past few years, particularly since leaving Seattle in 2022. In coming to New York, however, the 14-year veteran feels completely reinvigorated.
“Honestly, I feel like I’m 25 years old all over again,” Wilson said. “And I think part of that is just physically I feel great. Mentally, I feel amazing in terms of, It’s possible. You know what I mean? And I think ultimately, a big part of it is the people you’re around, the players, the coaching staff, the mentality of the guys. And then being in the city. The energy of it is for people that like to be fast-paced, which is me.”
