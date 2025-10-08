Sam Darnold Seahawks deal might be the best NFL free agent signing of 2025
The contingent of Seattle Seahawks fans who wanted the team to move on from Geno Smith during or after the 2024 season is likely feeling very validated right now.
Sam Darnold has been excellent in his first season with the Seahawks after signing a three-year, $100.5 million deal ($55 million guaranteed) with the team this offseason. Seattle may have found its franchise quarterback, at least for the foreseeable future.
Five games into the season, after one of the best performances of his career, the move is being hailed as one of the offseason's best additions by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
"Darnold has made it clear that his 2024 breakout season in Minnesota was no fluke," Manzano wrote. "There were concerns about how Darnold would perform without coach Kevin O’Connell and star receiver Justin Jefferson, but he’s flourishing with his new team. Darnold has completed 73.1% of his passes and has produced 1,246 passing yards, nine touchdowns and only three interceptions."
In the Seahawks' Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Darnold and the Seattle offense were the only reason the team even remained in the game. The Seahawks' defense couldn't stop anything with its injury-plagued lineup, while Darnold completed 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Unfortunately, Darnold's only pick came on a would-be game-winning Seahawks drive, as a pass he tried to throw away went off the helmet of a Buccaneers defender and into the hands of linebacker Lavonte David. That allowed Tampa Bay to seal the game with a field goal.
Darnold was otherwise flawless, and the Seahawks' offense has been humming — totaling at least 380 yards of offense in three of five games this season. A lot of that burden has fallen on Darnold's arm, and he's been coming through.
At this point, it's hard to see Seattle not wanting to keep building with Darnold and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The fit has been almost perfect thus far.
